Former Liberia captain Anthony Laffor has fired a warning to Bafana Bafana ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Liberia were pitted against South Africa, Morocco and Zimbabwe in their qualifying group (Group K) on Tuesday and the matches are set to start in June.



Bafana head coach Hugo Broos stated that 'Liberia normally are the weakest team' when reacting to the draw on Wednesday.



However, Laffor, who is one of the most decorated players in the PSL with seven league titles, made it clear that the Lone Stars have what it takes to defeat Bafana.



“People must not think it is going to be an easy run against Liberia, you underestimate us at your peril,” Laffor told Sowetan.



“It is not going to be an easy run for any country against us because this generation of players is determined and want to make a mark for the national team.”



Liberia have qualified for only two Afcon finals in 1996 and 2002. The Lone Stars are currently ranked 149th in the world, but Laffor has pointed out that his nation is on the rise.



“We have a lot of players playing outside the country. We have guys playing in Malaysia, in Sweden and we have Oscar Dorley, who is always playing Champions League football for Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic," he added.



“We have a coach in Peter Butler who has been with the team for about two years now and he is trying to rebuild the national team.



"I think this time it is going to be different with the level of professionalism that the coach has brought in.”