Afcon 2021: Sikazwe's blunders reminiscent of Mabuza's embarrassing error in Kaizer Chiefs match

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe committed a blunder in Afcon on Wednesday, which is reminiscent of Peter Mabuza's embarrassing error in the PSL.



Sikazwe caused chaos during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group F match between Tunisia and Mali at Limbe Omnisport Stadium as he twice blew the whistle early to signal the end of a game early.



Ultimately, the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Mali, but the early whistle infuriated Tunisia head coach Mondher Kebaier and other members of the coaching staff.



A similar incident occurred in a PSL match between Kaizer Chiefs and the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town in Cape Town in August 2009.



Match referee Mabuza blew for half-time in the 38th minute which puzzled the coaches, players and supporters inside Newlands Stadium.



However, Mabuza turned to his fourth official Abdul Ebrahim, who made him aware of his mistake and the match official resumed the game.



The retired referee continued to make questionable decisions during the game and this angered the Chiefs fans, who ended up throwing missiles and vuvuzelas onto the pitch.



Chiefs were hit with a R500,000 fine by the PSL for their supporters' actions, R150,000 of which was suspended for a year, but Mabuza was not punished for his poor officiating during the game.



Confederation of African Football is yet to give an official word on the game between Tunisia and Mali, but the Eagles appear to have secured a win as things stand.