Afcon 2021: Queiroz in danger of facing Egypt sack after Nigeria loss

Carlos Queiroz is in danger of being sacked following Egypt’s poor start to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Heading into the tournament in Cameroon, expectations were high in the Pharaohs' camp as they boast Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as well as former Real Madrid Queiroz, who is in charge.

Regardless, they made a losing start in Garoua – bowing 1-0 to Nigeria thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s beauty in the 30th minute after he was teed up Joe Aribo.

That result did not augur well for the seven-time African champions as Egypt’s minister of youth and sports Ashraf Sobhi revealed what could get the 68-year-old out of his current job.

“Queiroz was hired to lead the team at a difficult time, we talked about priorities with him, World Cup qualification comes first, but Africa Cup of Nations is very important as well,” he was quoted by Kingfut.

“His salary is $90,000 per month, it’s average, and we are not thinking about changing our coaching staff right now, but if we fail to qualify from the group stage we will consider it for sure.”

While expressing his disappointment following the defeat to Augustine Eguavoen’s men, he tasked the team to wake up in subsequent matches.

“I am unsatisfied with the national team’s performance, we all are, and we have our logical reasons,” he continued.

“We are looking for the competitive spirit in our players since the 2018 World Cup.

“At the 2019 Afcon, we did everything to help the national team win the tournament, but the result was disappointing, unlike the Olympic team results.

“I understand that the opening game poor performance doesn’t necessarily reflect what will happen next, but it’s a chance to work on our issues.

“After we qualify from the group stage, we will face stronger teams, and we will need to be at top form by then.”

Victory over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday would put Egypt’s ambition of winning a record eighth title back on track.

Their last outing at the biennial African football showpiece ended on a sour note as they crashed out of the Round of 16 after a defeat to South Africa at Cairo International despite being the tournament hosts.