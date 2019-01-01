Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Zimbabwe coach Antipas, defender Mudimu rue missed chances after Botswana draw

The Warriors began their bid for a ticket to Cameroon with a frustrating draw against the Zebras at home

Zimbabwe coach Joey Antipas has bemoaned missed chances and described Friday’s 0-0 draw in a 2021 against Botswana as “disappointing.”

The Warriors toiled to a goalless draw in front of their home fans at the National Sports Stadium as their bid to book a 2021 ticket got off to a slow start.

Antipas blamed his charges for being blunt in front of goal after managing to create a number of good scoring opportunities.

“It was a disappointing result at home and we should have won it. The guys did everything that they could do to try and win the game but unfortunately not," Antipas said after the match as per The Herald.

‘‘They created numerous chances but we failed to score. We were lacking the cutting edge in attack, but overall l think we played well, had chances and dominated but it’s all about putting the ball behind the nets. All we need to do is try and rectify against Zambia.

“All we need is to keep our heads up and try rectify for our game against Zambia on Tuesday. It’s a big disappointment, we should have won at home since it was an opening game of the qualifiers. A point is a point though we would have loved three.”

Antipas and his charges now travel to face Zambia in the second qualifier on Tuesday.

-based Warriors defender Alec Mudimu echoed Antipas' sentiments, saying that failing to finish scoring chances was the biggest undoing by the hosts.

“Difficult to put into words the outcome of only earning a point today, we dominated the full game and are very unfortunate to only come out with a draw. But these things happen in football. The key is we stay United, regroup and move on to the next challenge in Zambia,” Mudimu said on social media.

The Zimbabwe side comprised of some players who ply their trade in competitive leagues in Europe while Botswana were dominated by home-based players.

Zimbabwe also welcomed back captain Knowledge Musona in the team and the forward was a pale shadow of himself in Warriors colours.