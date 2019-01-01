Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: What went wrong for Bafana Bafana against Ghana?

Goal takes a look at what went wrong for Bafana Bafana against the Black Stars in Cape Coast

's 2021 Africa of Nations qualifying campaign got off to a poor start after they were beaten by on Thursday night

The Black Stars scored in each half through Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus to secure 2-0 home victory over Bafana Bafana in their opening Group C match.



Molefi Ntseki, who was taking charge of his maiden competitive match as Bafana coach, is now facing pressure from the fans ahead of the team's second qualifier against Sudan on Sunday.

Goal takes a look at what went wrong for South Africa in Cape Coast:

Set Up To Defend

Thabo Mokeke surprisingly started ahead of experienced internationals Kamohelo Mokotjo and Thulani Serero in a three-man midfield.

The defender-come-midfielder was joined by defensive midfielders Dean Furman and Bongani Zungu, while pacey attackers Thembinkosi Lorch and Percy Tau started upfront alongside Bradley Grobler.

Bafana were simply set up to defend and play on the counter which allowed Ghana to dominate possession and apply some pressure on the visitors.



South Africa sat too deep and invited needless pressure and there was also a lack of creativity as the midfielders could not get the ball forward to the attackers quick enough.

Zungu Blow

The withdrawal of Bongani Zungu, after he had picked up an injury, opened a gap in midfield and the Black Stars were able to take advantage.

The -based midfielder was replaced by speedy winger Thapelo Morena, leaving Mokeke and Furman as the two central midfielders on the pitch for Bafana.

This allowed midfield enforcer Partey to venture forward and he managed to break the deadlock when he was afforded space and time to rifle in a shot from outside the box.

The player was a constant threat as he spreading forward passes and dictated the pace of the match.

Attackers Out Of Sorts

Ntseki's men tried to push for the leveller with the introduction of Morena, having injected some pace into the Bafana attack, but the attackers were not able to grasp the opportunity to send out a booming statement.

Grobler squandered Bafana's best opportunity by inexplicably overhitting the ball over the crossbar after it had fallen kindly for him inside the Black Stars box in the first half.

Tau was the least culpable as he had plenty of endeavours which brought few clearcut openings, and he was able to force Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori into a great save just before half-time.

On the other hand, Lorch tried too much to replicate the form which saw him inspire Bafana to a stunning victory over at the 2019 Afcon finals, but he was way short of his best in Ghana.

Ntseki will have to bring a better tactical approach to the game against Sudan at Orlando Stadium and mastermind his maiden competitive win in order to get Bafana's qualifying campaign on track.