Afcon 2021 qualifiers Sunday wrap: Nigeria, Senegal surge ahead

Action resumed with the Super Eagles, Teranga Lions, South Africa and Cameroon winning their international fixtures

Osimhen stars as the Super Eagles notch another win

Victor Osimhen scored a brace and set up goals for Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze as upstaged Lesotho 4-2 in a 2021 Group L match.

It was another come-from-behind victory for the Super Eagles who now enjoy a three-point lead in their group after two wins in as many matches in this qualifying campaign.

But the star of the show this time around was forward Osimhen who fired in a double and also provided assists for Iwobi and Chukwueze.

Masoabi Nkoto has thrust Lesotho into the lead before the Super Eagles fought back with two goals in each half.

Lesotho's second goal came right at the death via an own goal by defender Chidozie Awaziem.

Benin now occupy second spot in Group L after they edged Sierra Leone 1-0 earlier in the day for their first victory in the pool.

Jodel Dossou grabbed Benin's all-important goal as Sierra Leone and Lesotho remain winless in this campaign with a point each.

Diedhiou hat-trick fires to victory

Elsewhere, in Group I, a second-half hat-trick by forward Famara Diedhiou saw Senegal maintain their 100 percent record in these qualifiers following a 4-1 win away over Eswatini.

Diedhiou's treble was completed inside 10 minutes and he could have ended the match with four goals had he not missed from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the match.

Pape-Alioune Ndiaye was also on the score sheet to seal the rout for the Teranga Lions who are now three points clear at the top of the standings also overcoming Congo 2-0 at home four days earlier.

Fganelo Mamba pulled a goal back for Eswatini but was red-carded three minutes after scoring as the Southern African side spent the remaining 17 minutes a man short and suffered their second straight defeat in this group.

Eswatini anchor Group I while Congo moved to second spot following a 3-0 win over Guinea-Bissau later in the day.

Prince Ibara, Gamboula and Junior Makiesse were on target for Congo.

Unconvincing Bafana Bafana and steal maximum points

At Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, a solitary goal by midfielder Lebogang Phiri saw beating Sudan to record their first win of Group C.

It was a recovery victory for Bafana Bafana who lost 2-0 away to in their group opener last Thursday.

South Africa will wait for Monday's clash between Sao Tome e Principe and Ghana to know if they would remain in Group C's second place if the Black Stars win or narrowly lose.

Also grinding out a result were Cameroon who sweated to a slender 1-0 Group F win over Rwanda in Kigali.

Nicolas Ngamaleu's second-half goal carried the day for Cameroon who were however far from convincing.

Rwanda dominated the entire match, keeping the Indomitable Lions defence busy but lacked the final touch to show for their control of possession.

Crucially they now enjoy a one-point Group F lead and hope the result between Mozambique and Cape Verde Islands on Monday to be favourable to them.

Bance brace hands Burkina Faso first win

Meanwhile, Aristide Bance grabbed a first-half brace to help Burkina Faso edge South Sudan 2-1 away from home in a Group B encounter.

Veteran striker Bance first struck after 20 minutes, before sealing his double five minutes before the breather, while South Sudan scored late in the game.

It was Burkina Faso's first set of maximum points that leaves them second on the standings, having drawn 0-0 with now leaders last Wednesday.

Uganda shot to the top of the group after beating Malawi 2-0 in Kampala.

Goals in either half by Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo inspired Uganda to victory.

In group A, Mali picked up their first set of three points with a 2-0 away win over Chad through first-half goals from Moussa Djenepo and Mohamed Camara.

After being held 2-2 by Guinea at home in their opening match last Thursday, Mali recovered to collect maximum points against Chad who lost a second successive game.

midfielder Djenepo struck 14 minutes into the match and Camara on the stroke of half-time to seal matters for Mali who are now joint Group A leaders with Guinea who saw off Namibia 2-0 in Conakry.

Issiaga Sylla and Jose Kante were on target for Guinea who, like Mali, also collected three points for the first time in this group.

Aubameyang's Gabon beat Angola

Gabon emerged 2-1 winners over Angola at Stade de Franceville for their first victory of Group D.

First-half goals by Aaron Boupendza and Denis Bouanga carried Gabon who had drawn their first match 0-0 against DR Congo in Kinshasa.

Although forward and Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not register his name on the score sheet, his presence helped the Panthers avoid defeat in their second group game.

Substitute Yano's late goal for Angola was not enough to stage a successful comeback.

Gabon now lead the standings by a point and would be happy to see Gambia and DR Congo playing to a draw on Monday.

More woes continue to dog basement side Angola who lost 3-1 at home to Gambia in their campaign opener last Wednesday.