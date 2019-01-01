Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana squad can do the job against Ghana - Mngomeni

The retired midfielder believes the players selected for the Black Stars clash are the best in the country

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabo Mngomeni has lauded coach Molefi Ntseki’s team selection ahead of the 2021 qualifiers against and Sudan next month.

The dreadlocked legend believes beating Mali last month will help the 1996 African champions face the Black Stars with confidence, whilst calling for more patience with the former U17 manager.

Moreover, Mngomeni has called on the experienced players to help guide the likes of Aubrey Modiba, who was called up to replace the injured Keegan Dolly.

“Having consistency in his team selection will definitely help the coach and the players to understand each other. I hope that can work for him and the team,” Mngomeni told Goal.

“The understanding between him and his players will grow and modern football is all about continuity in performances and team selection.

“The two games will be very difficult because Ghana is one of the best in Africa. All in all, we don’t need to undermine an opponent - I think the squad can do the job.”

Speaking about the changes made in the previous squad, with -based Dolly not including as he is still nursing an injury, the former Bafana skipper has hailed Modiba’s inclusion, saying he has a good left-foot.

“I think making one or two changes doesn’t come as a massive blow. We need to have someone in the wing to cover for Dolly and Modiba is a good replacement," added Mngomeni.

“I think Modiba will have to grab the opportunity and show the coach he’s not in the squad by fluke. On the other hand, the senior players will have to play a role in helping him to settle down and help him understand the coach’s philosophy."

Having beaten the Eagles of Mali and now eyeing a spot at the continental showpiece set to be hosted in , the former captain has called for patience from the fans.

“Beating Mali was good for him and his technical team to find ways on how to get the best out of the boys. It’s good now he has a win, he may be relaxed when we are watching from outside, but he has a big task ahead of him,” continued the retired midfielder.

“I’m sure he is aware that the job has started and the qualifiers are challenging because every team wants to go to Afcon.

“We need to have trust in him and be patient because is one of our own. We can’t have patience with foreign coaches and fail to practice that with our homegrown coaches.

“I also think he has good heads around him on the bench and we need to rally behind the team to ensure they go to Cameroon.

“We all know our problems when it comes to South African football and having a local coach could be the best solution. Inspiring the nation and the players doesn’t need a coach with big English from but one that understands our players and culture.”