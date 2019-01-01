Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Mark Fish's verdict on the Bafana Bafana squad

The 1996 Afcon winner has backed coach Ntseki to secure positive results against the Back Stars and Falcons of Jediane

Retired Bafana Bafana defender Mark Fish believes coach Molefi Ntseki is now confident in the job and can collect four points against and Sudan next month.

The former South African U17 manager will lead his troops against the Black Stars on November 14 away from home in the 2021 qualifiers before facing the Falcons of Jediane at home three days later.

Fish also expressed his delight following the return of left-back Sifiso Hlanti and the inclusion of Aubrey Modiba, saying the matches will demand a lot from the Southern Africans.

“I think it’s a good and a formidable squad because he has decided to keep the core of the team that played Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge,” Fish told Goal.

“It’s good choices for consistency and he also brought new faces to introduce into the team. It’s a good squad I must say especially when we are preparing for important games.”

Speaking about the two opponents, the former centre-back is open to securing a draw in Accra but demands the full three points at Orlando Stadium.

“We play Ghana in Accra and it’s not going to be easy, so we need to be prepared and I am happy with the return of Hlanti to bolster the defence,” he continued.

“I can’t really say there are weak teams now because we have Sudan after the Ghana game. I think we can go to Ghana and get a good result and ensure we do well at home.

“With Bafana playing at Orlando, I expect the full three points, but not saying they are weak. Out of the two matches, we can target four points and that will be a good start for us because the coach is confident at the moment.”

Moreover, the 45-year-old also expressed confidence in the SuperSport United winger who is roped in to replace the injured Keegan Dolly owing to injury.

“The coach has made a few changes obviously because of injuries and Modiba has been with the national team - it’s not something new to him,” he stated.

“He understands the system and set up, he’s definitely a good replacement for Dolly and he brings a lot because he can play anywhere on the left side, as a left-back or as a winger.

“I think he has picked the strongest possible squad for the two upcoming games.”

Meanwhile, Bafana is set to assemble for camp on November 9 and leave for Ghana a day later before returning home on Friday, November 15.