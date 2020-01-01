Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Khune and Matlaba named in Bafana Bafana squad for Sao Tome and Principe clashes

Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thapelo Morena and Thamisanqa Mkhize have not been called up as they are currently nursing injuries

head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced the squad which will face Sao Tome and Principe.

The two teams are set to meet in the 2021 (Afcon) qualification Group C matches later this month.

captain Itumeleng Khune and Black full-back Thabo Matlaba have been included in the 25-man squad.

Khune's inclusion has come as a surprise as the 32-year-old has been serving as Chiefs' second-choice goalkeeper behind David Akpeyi.

Boasting 91 Bafana caps, the accomplished player seems to have been included in the squad due to his impeccable experience.

Khune, who hasn't been with Bafana since 2018, has been selected alongside SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and shot-stopper Brandon Petersen.

Meanwhile, Matlaba is another experienced player, who is making his return to the national team having played in his last game for South Africa in 2016.

The former captain has been a consistent performer for Leopards this season.

Ntseki has also included in-form Chiefs full-back Reeve Frosler, striker Thabiso Kutumela and Lamontville defender Gladwin Shitolo in the squad.

While midfielder Andile Jali and Chiefs midfield maestro George Maluleka have also been recalled to the national team.

Bafana are expected to host the Falcons and True Parrots Team on the weekend of 27-29 March at FNB Stadium and the return leg will be played four days later in Sao Tome and Principe.

Full squad:

Goakeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders: Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits), Gladwyn Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Thabo Matlaba (Black Leopards)

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), George Maluleka, Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs), Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Lebogang Phiri (Guigamp), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau ( ), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira)

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba ( ), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)