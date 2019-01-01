Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya in Group G with record winners Egypt
Harambee Stars will face current Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt in Group G of the qualifiers for the 2021 event.
Other opponents for Kenya in the group are Togo and the Comoros Islands. The qualification ties will be staged from October 7 and will end in November 2020.
The tournament will be held in Cameroon and will also see 24 teams battle for the title since Confederation of African Football (Caf) expanded the number of teams from 16.
Kenya participated in the 2019 competition but got eliminated in the group stage after losing two matches to the eventual finalists Algeria and Senegal.
Harambee Stars at least won a game in the competition, against neighbours Tanzania.
Full Draw:
Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/Chad
Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles
Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome Principe
Group D: Congo DR, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti/Gambia,
Group E: Morocco, Central Africa, Burundi, Mauritania
Group F: , Cameroon, Mozambique, Rwanda, Cape Verde
Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Islands,
Group H: Algeria, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia,
Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini
Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea,
Group K: Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopa, Niger, Madagascar
Group L: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Benin, Lesotho