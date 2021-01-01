Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Danlad shocked by Ghana call-up for South Africa showdown

The teenager reacts to his maiden invitation to the Black Stars

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim reveals he is surprised to have earned an invitation to Ghana's senior team.

Just recently he won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, and now the 18-year-old has received a prompt reward for his good performances during the continental youth competition in Mauritania where he was adjudged as the goalkeeper of the tournament.

He received an invitation on Tuesday, alongside Dreams right-back Philemon Baffour and Steadfast midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who both also starred at the tournament. Like Danlad, Issahaku walked away from the championship with an individual award as he was adjudged Best Player of the Competition.

"I am very happy. I don't even know what to say. I'm speechless and shocked. Could this be happening? It is so unexpected, and I thank God and the entire Asante Kotoko club for it," Danlad said on his club's official website.

"It is never easy to earn a senior national team call-up at this stage of my life and career and so you do not take this lightly at all. All I can say is Alhamdulillah. My family and my fans are all happy about this news.

"I always say that being in this great club is a great pleasure. The challenge here is the biggest anyone can get in the country.

"You cannot be here if you are not good and so it is hard work all through. And the efforts you put in here can open doors for you outside.

"I work hard every day, hoping to get the opportunity to win something for the club and the national team each time I get the opportunity."

Article continues below

Danlad was Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper during the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in India.

Ghana's senior side is currently in camp preparing for an upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 28 respectively.

The three new additions take the camp squad number to 27. China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng are the only foreign-based players on the team.