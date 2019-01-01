Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki reveals plan to unsettle Ghana

The former Bloemfontein Celtic assistant coach explained Bafana cannot afford to give the Black Stars too much possession

head coach Molefi Ntseki has outlined his game plan ahead of their clash with 's Black Stars.

Bafana Bafana will start their 2021 (Afcon) qualifying campaign against the Black Stars in Ghana on Thursday.

The local tactician indicated that they will adopt a cautious approach and try to get an early goal which can help unsettle the West Africans in front of their own supporters.

"We have to be very careful. Starting on the front foot can get us an early goal and unsettle Ghana. But at the same time, if you give Ghana too much possession, they can easily hurt you," Ntseki told the media.

"They are at home‚ they will have the support and confidence. So, it’s a game where one has to be very cautious."

Ntseki was part of the Bafana technical team as South Africa reached the 2019 Afcon quarter-finals and the 50-year-old mentor will look to the players, who participated in the tournament.

"We need to manage the phases of the game very well. That is why we are talking of players with experience‚ players who have been here before‚ players who have played at the highest level. I’m referring to the Afcon," he continued.

"These are the players who did very well against . These are the players who did very well against in Nigeria (with a 2-1 win in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers in Uyo in June 2017).

"So, we are very careful in our approach. Our tactical strategy has to be one of being protective‚ but at the same time we should not be dropping too deep and giving Ghana possession‚ because they can always be dangerous."

Ghana will host Bafana at Cape Coast Stadium in their opening Group C match.