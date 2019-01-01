Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Aboubakar returns as Bassogog leads Cameroon squad

After over a year out of the national team, the forward has been recalled for the Indomitable Lions’ crucial fixtures scheduled for next week

striker Vincent Aboubakar has been selected for ’s 2021 qualifying matches against Cape Verde and Rwanda.

Although he is yet to play for Porto this season, Aboubakar has fought his way back to good shape after going under the knife for an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in September 2018.

The injury ruled the 27-year-old out of Afcon 2019 in but he is now set to make his first appearance for the Indomitable Lions since March 2018.

Also included in Antonio Conceicao’s 21-man squad is -based Christian Bassogog, goalkeeper Andre Onana, PSG star Eric Choupo-Moting while Angers talisman Stephane Bahoken and Dynamo Moscow’s Clinton Njie are on the waiting list.

Cameroon will host Cape Verde on November 13 before travelling to Rwanda for their second Group F fixture.

Full Squad.

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, ), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Ostende, ), Haschou Kerrido (CK Kamsar, Guinea)

Defenders: Jean Charles Castelleto (Brest, ), Fai Collins Ngoran (Standard Liege, Belgium), Michael Ngadeu (Gent, Belgium), Ambroise Oyongo ( , France), Jerome Onguene ( , ), Dawa Joyskim (Mariupol, ).

Midfielders: Pierre Kunde Malong ( , ), Djoum Arnaud (Al Raed, ),Bombock Franck (Maritimo, ), Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa ( , ), Olinga Fabrice (Royal Mouscron, Belgium).

Forwards: Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal, Spain), Aboubakar Vincent (FC Porto, Portugal), Moumie Ngamaleu ( , ), Jean Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland), Didier Lamkel Ze (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Ganago Ignatius (Nice, France), Christian Bassogog (Hernan Jianye, ), Eric Choupo-Moting (PSG, France).

Waiting List.

Harold Moukoudi ( , France), Olivier Ntcham ( , ), Jeando Fuchs (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Clinton Njie (Dynamo Moscow, ), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France).