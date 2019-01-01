Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: South Africa vs Sudan - Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Coach Molefi Ntseki will be under pressure to guide Bafana to a victory over the Falcons of Jediane at Orlando Stadium in Soweto

are set to square off with Sudan in the 2021 qualification Group C match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana are looking get their qualifying campaign on track after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to away in their maiden group encounter on Thursday.

All eyes will be on Molefi Ntseki as he looks to secure his maiden competitive victory as a Bafana coach when the 1996 Afcon winners take on a confident Sudan side.

The Falcons of Jediane are brimming with confidence after starting their qualifying campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe at home on Wednesday.

Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic has revitalised Sudan in the last few months and he is now keen to guide the 1970 Afcon winners to a victory over Bafana.

Game South Africa vs Sudan Date Sunday, November 17 Time 15:00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SABC 1 in South Africa.

SABC 1





Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is a major doubt after picking up an injury in the defeat to Ghana, but the team has been boosted by midfield maestro Kamohelo Mokotjo's availability.

The player was rested against Ghana due to fatigue, while right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize is set to undergo a late fitness test.

Ntseki will once again pin South Africa's hopes of recording a victory on forward Percy Tau, who will be eager to end his scoring drought in the national team having netted his last goal in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Sudan's current squad is made up of mostly players who play for the country's two biggest football clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh.

Former and Simba SC coach Logarusic has also included overseas-based players such as Mowafaq Aadil and Yasin Hamed in the squad.

However, the Falcons of Jediane's dangerman is Ramadan Agab, with the Al Merrikh midfielder having netted in the victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Match Preview

South Africa are undefeated in their last three competitive home matches having defeated Seychelles and drawn with and Libya in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

They kept two clean sheets in the three games while scoring seven goals in the process and they will be keen to extend their unbeaten run with a win over the Northeast African side.

On the other hand, Sudan are undefeated in their previous two competitive away matches having registered wins over Madagascar in a 2019 Afcon qualifier and Chad in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

They failed to keep a clean sheet on both occasions, but they scored three times in each match and they will be hoping to maintain their good form on the road.

In hHead-to-head stats, South Africa and Sudan have met just twice with the former winning both matches.

The two teams clashed twice during the 2015 Afcon qualifiers with Bafana winning a 3-0 in Omdurman, before recording a 2-1 victory in Durban.