Afcon 2021 on TV: How to watch and stream the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is edging closer and the 24 participants have started preparing for this competition.

Cameroon will host the tournament from January 9 to February 6 and five cities, as well as six stadiums, will host the 52 scheduled matches.

The cities include Yaounde, Douala, Garoua, Limbe and Bafoussam while the venues are Japoma, Olembe, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Roumde Adjia, Kouekong and Limbe Stadium.

Algeria are the defending champions and will be bidding to defend the trophy they won in 2019 which was their second title.

This will be the 33rd edition of Afcon and it was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Afcon 2021: Match schedule

Round Date Group Stage January 9, 2022 - January 20, 2022. Round of 16 January 23, 2022 - January 25, 2022 Quarter-finals January 29, 2022 - January 30, 2022 Semi-finals February 2, 2022 - February 3, 2022 Final/Third place play-off February 6, 2022

How to watch Afcon 2021 on TV & live stream in South Africa

Those fans in South Africa will have access to live matches in Cameroon.

SuperSport TV will beam the matches both live and delayed but are yet to release their broadcast schedule. GOAL will keep you updated.

SABC 1 will also broadcast live and delayed games.

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channels DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV & SABC 1

PSL players to grace Afcon

The likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Orlando Pirates striker Frank Mhango will be in Cameroon. There will also be Malawi teammates Limbikani Mzava of AmaZulu and Baroka’s Richard Mbulu.

Zimbabwe are still battling to persuade Chiefs star Khama Billiat to come out of international retirement.

It is the Warriors who have the highest number of PSL players in their provisional squad which also includes the SuperSport United duo of defender Onismo Bhasera and winger Kuda Mahachi.

Golden Arrows’ all-time top goalscorer Knox Mutizwa is also part of the Zimbabwe squad while four Warriors players turn out for National First Division teams.