Afcon 2021: Nigeria want to do 'better' - Troost-Ekong sets sight on the title

William Troost-Ekong has spoken of his delight at Nigeria’s 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations triumph over Guinea-Bissau but says he is now focusing on the title.



Goals from Sadiq Umar and the Watford star propelled the Super Eagles past the Djurtus – who needed a win to scale through to the Round of 16.

While lauding his teammates for keeping their winning streak intact, Troost-Ekong said it’s time to gun for the title to make up for their Afcon 2019 disappointment.

“I want to win the tournament this time, the last tournament in Egypt we managed to win bronze and missed out on the final,” the 28-year-old told the media.

“That was upsetting for most of us. This time around, we want to do better, there is a long way.

“The only thing we can guarantee is our effort and try to put in some good performances.”

Troost-Ekong marshalled Nigeria’s backline effectively and scored the second goal in the 75th minute – a feat which earned him the man-of-the-match award.

Nevertheless, he attributed his accolade to his teammates as well as the technical crew for trusting the players and getting their tactics right despite parading a starting XI that boasts eight new players.

“I am happy, it's not all about me, the best thing is that the boys did very well. We made eight changes and still looked fantastic,” he continued.

“That's massive to the coaching staff for trusting the players and also the boys who stepped in to show themselves.

“I try to contribute to every game and do my best. I am very happy.

Article continues below

“There was no different way to prepare. The good thing about it is that I trust my teammates and they also do the same to me.

“The coaching staff also trusts all the players. It was the same preparation, as usual, some of the players were rested after playing two difficult games in six days.

“The boys came in fresh; this is what you want from a team. Everyone wanted to show what they can do, and this is what one craves from a team. It was a solid performance.”