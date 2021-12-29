Afcon 2021: Nigeria’s foes Sudan arrive in Cameroon

Nigeria’s opponents Sudan have landed in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons of Jediane became the second country after Ethiopia to arrive at the venue of the 33rd edition of the African football showpiece.

Burhan Tia’s men landed in Yaounde’s Nsimalen International Airport on Tuesday evening ahead of their Group D fixtures which will commence on January 11.

Sudan will have their first two group games (vs Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria) at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua while their final group outing is against Egypt at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.

The East and Central African country stage a return to the competition after missing the 2013 (South Africa), 2015 (Equatorial Guinea), 2017 (Gabon), and 2019 (Egypt) editions.

Sudan earned their ninth appearance ahead of South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe during the qualification series.

The Falcons of Jediane emerged as African champions at the 1970 edition staged on home soil. They defeated Ghana 1-0 in the final with Hasab El-Rasoul Omer Ali scoring the only goal in the 12th minute.

They head to the tournament in the 125th spot in the Fifa rankings for December.

Recently, Sudan Football Association announced the dismissal of former handler coach Hubert Velud.

The decision to part ways with the Frenchman came after Sudan struggled to impress at the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup where they lost all their group games, without scoring and they conceded 10 goals in total.

Velud joined Sudan in January 2012 as a replacement for Zdravko Logarusic and he guided the North Africans to the biennial African football showpiece.



Sudan 2021 Afcon squad

Ali Abu Ashreen, Ishag Adam, Wali Al-Din Khidr, Abdul Razzaq Yaqoub, Juma Abbas, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Akram Al-Hadi, Salah Nimr, Imad Al-Sinni, Mustafa Karshoum, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Al-Jazouli Noah, Dia Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Abdullah Hussein, Mazen Muhammedin, Sheikh Muhammad, Muhammad Kasri, Suleiman Zakaria, Athar Al-Tahir, Ahmad Al-Fateh, Sharif Omar, Muhammad Hassoun, Awad Zayed, Ali Muhammad Nour, Mutawakkil Adam Suleiman, Musab Al-Sharif, Muhammad Al-Mundhir, Al-Sadiq Hassan Musa, Amjad Ismail, Mojtaba Al-Murdi, Mustafa Ahmed, Muhammad Al-Hajj, Captain Bashir, Muayyad Aydin, Suleiman Hamid.