Afcon 2021: Kaizer Chiefs' Parker, Akumu, and Ntiya-Ntiya choose between Nigeria and Algeria

Kaizer Chiefs players have made their predictions about who is the favourite to win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.

A total of 24 teams qualified for the biennial competition, but the likes of South Africa and Kenya did not manage to qualify.



In an interview with the team's media team, several players expressed themselves on who they feel stand a chance to win and why.

Among those interviewed are Amakhosi captain Bernard Parker, Siphosake Ntiya-Ntiya, Kenya international Anthony Agay Akumu as well as Kearyn Baccus.

What has been said?

"We need to look at the North African and West African teams, especially Egypt and Nigeria," Parker stated.

"Nigeria have players who play in strong leagues in Europe and that’s a big plus for them. It will boil down to team chemistry because some of the players are not used to playing as a team. Egypt are always favourites because they have the right quality. The golden generation they have needs to lift the trophy. I believe they will use the experience to win it.

"I personally support my teammate, Daniel Akpeyi. I think it’s great for Daniel to add this tournament to his profile. Him being there represents not only Nigeria but us as Kaizer Chiefs."

Ntiya-Ntiya also went for the Super Eagles and went on to explain why he is watching the competition: "I’ll be watching the tournament with interest because there are some exciting players to look out for and some great tips.

Akumu unhappy with Kenya's absence



The lanky midfielder believes Algeria have a great chance of defending the crown they won in South Africa. However, he is still disappointed that the Harambee Stars failed to qualify.

"Algeria always do well in the tournament and their experience will count a lot in this year’s tournament," the former Gor Mahia midfielder stated.

"I’m very disappointed that Kenya did not qualify for the tournament because it would have been great to be in Cameroon showcasing our talent. We hope to do better next time and qualify for the next edition of Afcon."

The competition, which started on January 9, will end on February 6.