Afcon 2021: Cape Verde hold Cameroon for third place as Burkina Faso eliminate Ethiopia

Cape Verde held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their final Group A game to finish third on the league table.

The host nation maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament on Monday and they finished as group leaders with seven points after three matches.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar continued his hot scoring form with the opening goal at the Paul Biya Stadium just before half-time to take his tally to five goals in three outings.

Aboubakar drilled a low shot into the back of the net after connecting with Harold Moukoudi's pass in the 39th minute.

Eight minutes after the restart of the game, substitute Garry Rodrigues drew Cape Verde level with an exceptional backheel.

After conceding their third goal in the tournament, Cameroon kept piling on the pressure for a winner and their best chance in the second-half came in the 66th minute, but Aboubakar missed what appeared to be a routine chance.

Clinton Njie's introduction for Karl Toko Ekambi in the 70th minute boosted the Indomitable Lions' attack but they just could not find the match-winning goal.

For the Round of the 16, Cameroon will wait to see the third-best team from Group C, D or E while Cape Verde, who finished third in Group A with four points, will know their fate when other group games are completed.

Elsewhere in Bafoussam, Ethiopia were shown the exit door after a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso.

The Stallions took a first-half lead with Cyrille Bayala breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute, but Ethiopia cancelled it out from the penalty spot, thanks to Getaneh Kebede's strike in the 52nd minute.

The draw was enough for Burkina Faso to hold the second spot even though they are level on four points with Cape Verde.

However, the Walias picked up just a point from three matches which left them at the base of the group table.