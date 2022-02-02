Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso will not change identity against Senegal – Malo

Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo has maintained they will not change their identity when they come up against Senegal in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Wednesday.

The Stallions have enjoyed a good run so far at the 33rd edition in Cameroon, reaching the last four after defeating Tunisia 1-0 while the Lions of Teranga booked their place after defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the semis showdown, coach Malo has insisted they are determined to continue with their fine run.

“We have dedicated our qualification to our people who are going through difficult times with terrorism,” Malo said as quoted by Burkina Faso FA’s social media pages. “As long as there is life, there is hope.

“We want to give our people a bit of happiness. As long as we can, we will offer the trophy to our people.

“I have a band that lives well and is determined for this game. We are not going to change our identity against Senegal which is a great football team. We will keep our identity against Senegal.“

The 59-year-old former police officer has further said he has already achieved his goal at the Afcon after reaching the last four.

“Personally, I achieved my goal, but as a competitor, I aim to win the trophy next Sunday,” Malo said as quoted by CafOnline. “We are determined to go all the way to win the title.

“Against Senegal, a great footballing country, we have to be ourselves. The main thing is to play our usual game.”

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi says they have great defenders capable of stopping Senegal forwards.

“We are satisfied to be at this level of competition because we were not among the favourites at the beginning,” said Koffi, who features for Belgian club Charleroi.

“It is our journey above all that motivates us and makes us confident. Senegal certainly has great strikers but we also have great defenders. Reality will be on the field anyway.

“When you come to such a competition, you go as far as possible.”

The winner between Burkina Faso and Senegal will face the winner between Cameroon and Egypt in the final on Sunday.