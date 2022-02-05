Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon would be keen to end the tournament with something in their hands when they engage Burkina Faso in Saturday’s third-place playoff at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

After being eliminated by Egypt at the semi-final stage, Cameroon were ejected from their own party.

Now, Toni Conceicao’s men's target would be for bronze medals when they come up against Burkina Faso.

As tournament hosts, the Indomitable Lions would be out to avoid another upset after they were beaten by Egypt via a penalty shootout on Thursday.

It would be the second time for Burkina Faso and Cameroon to meet in this tournament after they clashed in the tournament’s opening match on January 9.

Cameroon won that match 2-1 as Burkina Faso felt aggrieved by one of the penalties awarded against them.

Game Burkina Faso vs Cameroon Date Saturday, February 5 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/ SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

After being hit by Covid-19 prior to the tournament, Cameroon have been enjoying a full house in their squad in recent games.

That gives no excuses to coach Conceicao in this tournament as the Portuguese is now expected to at least guide his side to a bronze medal.

Burkina Faso will be without goalkeeper Herve Koffi who lasted just 36 minutes in their semi-final clash against Senegal.

The Sporting Charleroi goalkeeper was replaced by Soufian Ouedraogo who came in to concede three goals.

Match Preview

This is a disappointing tournament for Cameroon whose bid for a sixth Afcon title is over.

Burkina Faso have reached the semi-finals in three out of their last three appearances at Afcon.

Burkina Faso have been underestimated in this tournament but lost to Nigeria in the 2013 final, before they settled for bronze in 2017.

This time around, it is to be seen if Burkina Faso could pull an upset against the Indomitable Lions in this battle of two wounded teams.

In the past two games, Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has failed to score. He started the tournament on fire by scoring a brace against Burkina Faso.