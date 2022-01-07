Afcon 2021: Al Shabab put blame on Nigeria federation after Ighalo misses tournament

Al Shabab have blamed Nigeria Football Federation for the standoff that led to striker Odion Ighalo missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 32-year-old was officially ruled out of the 33rd edition of the African competition on Thursday after it emerged his Saudi Arabia club had refused to release him owing to contractual reasons.

However, the club, through the director of professionalism Majid Al-Marzouki, have come out to deny they blocked the former Manchester United striker from representing the Super Eagles at the competition which kicks off on Sunday, and instead blamed the federation for sending his release letter late.

“We did not prevent the player from joining, but his invitation letter did not reach us within the period specified by Fifa for receiving the players’ call-up letters,” Al-Marzouki told Arabic television news channel Al Arabiya as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.

“The Fifa Player Status Regulations stipulates that the local federation must notify the player and his club in writing of his summon 15 days before the start of the tournament, and it is advised to send a copy to the local federation of the club as well, which did not happen, and accordingly the coach told us that the player continues with us and will not join his team.”

Al-Marzouki further dismissed claims they are negotiating to have Ighalo released insisting the matter has already been settled and he will not travel.

“There are no negotiations between us and the Nigerian Federation, and the player is committed to the decision, the situation is settled,” Al-Marzouki concluded.

Ighalo was hoping to make a return to the Super Eagle after he had earlier rescinded his decision to retire from international football.

The former Shanghai Shenhua player, who is currently enjoying a great form with Al Shabab having managed 11 goals from 15 appearances in the Saudi Pro League, was the top scorer during the last Afcon in 2019 after he scored five goals.

Apart from Ighalo, Nigeria also failed to secure the release of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Premier League side Watford. The Super Eagles under interim coach Austin Eguavoen will also miss the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

They are pooled in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau, and they will open their campaign on January 11 against the Pharaohs at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Four days later, they will face the Falcons of Jediane before squaring up against the Djurtus on January 19 in Garoua.