Afcon 2021: African fans slam referee Sikazwe after bizarre Tunisia vs Mali performance

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe was at the centre of controversy in the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon at the Omnisport Stadium in Limbe.

Ibrahima Kone struck the lone goal in the 48th minute from the penalty spot to hand the Eagles maximum points in Group F.

However, the official made massive errors in the game, twice blowing his whistle for full-time before the 90th minute.

The 42-year-old initially blew his whistle to indicate the end of the match in the 85h minute, before play resumed. But again, the official ended the game with around 17 seconds of normal time still on the clock, sparking outrage from Tunisia's players and coaching staff, who were attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Later, he blew the final whistle for a third time when the Tunisian players decided not to return to the pitch to play the remaining minutes of the match.

Fans and supporters have now taken to their respective social media accounts to express themselves after the mistakes.

What really happened to Referee Sikazwe? Why did he mess up so much in one game? Was he taking revenge on Tunisia for kicking us out of the world cup? Or he was affected by the Kamanga GEM of Zambia not qualifying to Afcon for three consecutive years? Beats me.... — Butlers JK (@jeffkayamba11) January 13, 2022

Janny Sikazwe is never going to referee a soccer game again, period. He never should have been refereeing this one to begin with. What happened in the Tunisia Mali game was an absolute mockery of the game — Frankie (@CaptainKnots888) January 13, 2022

I'm having a Janny Sikazwe type of day at work looool — Amnesty Nyirenda (@Djvngxbawa) January 13, 2022

I had to see it to believe, difficult to think how the experinced Zambian Ref Janny Sikazwe will recover from this, unfortunately this could be what he is remembered for.👇#AFCON2022 #Sikazwe #JannySikazwe pic.twitter.com/wYUz66xI0c — Javas Nkambule (@javasnkambule) January 13, 2022

Janny Sikazwe stopped the match for a 5min cooling break but apparently didn’t stop his watch. His watch ran to 90mins while the actual time was 85mins, that’s why he ended the match at 85mins. He got confused playing 4mins (making it 89mins) was added time. Witchcraft. — Erasmus (@ErasmusMweene) January 13, 2022

After two early stoppages, word coming in is that Janny Sikazwe will be replaced by the best in the business, Herb Dean for the rest of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/JCWhhLJuxI — KERDY (@KerdyC) January 13, 2022

#CAF should investigate to what was wrong with among of the best referee in African football Janny Sikazwe in #AFCON2021 — Peter Stephano (@petermwaihola) January 13, 2022

Okay I haven't said anything till I saw Janny Sikazwe's reaction closely, all that chaos muli nobuloshi😶

Because why would anyone do that twice for that matter?

Something wasn't right I'm truly worried for him and his career. — Solwezi beans/honey business🤝🏻 (@TChisakula) January 13, 2022

#AFCON2021

Despite the Dramatic incident happened to Janny Sikazwe, he still among of the best referee in African football ✍️ — Peter Stephano (@petermwaihola) January 13, 2022

The standards of football displayed so far in AFCON is not bad. Ref Janny Sikazwe is good. No doubt about that. — @nkerettanyi , BCOM (Accounting ) , HDM .... (@mulongoosa) January 13, 2022

AT THIS POINT I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE THERE IS A VALID EXPLANATION TO JANNY SIKAZWE MISTAKES YES NOT ONE BUT MANY MISTAKES LAST NIGHT! AND YES I AM SCREAMING AS I SAY THIS...#OffTheBenchWithTHALU — ThaluMukupa🇿🇲 (@officialthalu) January 13, 2022

Yesterdays refereeing y Janny Sikazwe just shows we all have our off days. Would love to hear his side though. Watch problem? — iGerald (@Gerald_495) January 13, 2022

The thing about this #TUNMLI event is that it's the only opportunity for the referee to get popular across the world. See how everyone is talking about Sikazwe.



Yagye sika. 😂 — Mr. Stiga (@Godfred_Stiga) January 13, 2022

Have you ever seen a football game that ends in 85 minutes?



In the 1-0 African Cup match between Mali and Tunisia, the referee sounded the whistle of the end of the game in 85 minutes. Janny sikazwe, the referee of this game, was suspended for corruption before.#Africancup pic.twitter.com/cuhQkBWlIW — WENHAO ZHANG (@WENHAO111) January 12, 2022

AFCON is boring. AFCON is boring.



Zambian Ref Janny Sikazwe: pic.twitter.com/LWK00XIEft — Dracula 🧛🏿‍♂️ (@NjotuPower) January 12, 2022

It took Janny sikazwe years to build his CV and only one bad day to destroy it.

Let's mind every step we make.

💯 — Muzondi Jr✨ (@ndhlovu_ackson) January 12, 2022