Afcon 2019: We were not too good against Ghana - Benin coach Dussuyer

The Squirrels' boss speaks on Tuesday's stalemate with the Black Stars while looking ahead to their next match on Saturday

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer says his side were not at their best against on Tuesday, and must up their game for Saturday's fixture with Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing in .

The Squirrels opened their Group For adventure with a point as they played out a 2-2 draw with the Black Stars at the Ismailia Stadium.

A win on Saturday will not only give Benin their first ever victory at the continental fiesta, but all but guarantees a historic qualification to the round of 16.

"Technically, I think we were not too good against Ghana, but like I said before we came here to learn and acquire experience," Dussuyer told Goal.

"The game against Guinea Bissau is going to be decisive for us if we must progress to the next round.

"If we can claim three points that would be a total of four points, which is close to what we need to move on.

Article continues below

"For now, we will take some rest and then commence preparation for the game against Guinea Bissau which will be very difficult."

Saturday's clash will be the first-ever meeting between Benin and Guinea-Bissau at Afcon.

On their return to the tournament since 2010, the Squirrels are making just their fourth appearance at the continental showpiece.