Afcon 2019: Thulani Hlatshwayo wants to build a legacy with Bafana Bafana

The Bafana Bafana star has shared his thoughts and ambitions for the national team after their recent Afcon win over the Pharaohs

One victory can change everything and Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo’s ambitions encapsulate just that.

The defender is dreaming big after the national side’s shock win against this past weekend despite an underwhelming start to their 2019 campaign, where Bafana snuck into the knockouts.

The 1-0 victory over in the Round of 16, which came courtesy of a late Thembinkosi Lorch strike, has not only boosted morale but the players’ confidence as well.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us to perform well, therefore it is our intention to do our best. It is no longer just about participating but about earning our place on the greatest stage in Africa,” Hlatshwayo was quoted as saying by SuperSport.

“Whatever the outcome, this is only the beginning for us. I believe that this is a new era and opportunity to do well and participate more in global football competitions.

For many years, Bafana players have lived in the shadow of their predecessors' 1996 Afcon triumph, but Hlatshwayo believes this current generation may just have what it takes to make their own legacy.

“The hope for this tournament is to bring back the confidence South Africans once had in us when the team won the tournament in 1996,” the star explained.

While Bafana have beaten hosts Egypt, their work is certainly not done, as next up is another difficult encounter against rivals , in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

“We want to keep the nation’s faith in Bafana Bafana alive, for young boys to learn from our journey and see how important it is to not give up," he concluded.

“To pursue their dreams no matter the failures, criticism and challenges. I hope our journey inspires South African heroics."