Afcon 2019: The coach will decide if I can start against Madagascar - Tunisia's Khazri

The Carthage Eagles’ danger man claims he is fit but not sure if he would be trusted with a role in the first 11 for Thursday’s tie

striker Wahbi Khazri has stated he is unsure of how he will be deployed by coach Alain Giresse in Thursday’s quarter-final tie at the (Afcon) against Madagascar.

Khazri suffered a thigh injury in the last group game against Mauritania and required extra rest to be able to make an appearance in Monday’s Round of 16 tie against .

While Khazri feels he is back to full fitness, he admits the final call on whether he would start against surprise package Madagascar rests solely on the Tunisia coach.

“I was quite diminished due to a thigh injury but I feel okay now,” Khazri told Goal.

“Whether I will start against Madagascar is left with the coach [Alain Giresse]. But if we win it would be a victory for all of us.”

Khazri urged his teammates to play with the same level produced against Ghana to silence their critics.

“Now that we have progressed to the quarter-finals, we need to show the same strength against Madagascar,” he added.

Khazri has scored two of the last four goals scored by Tunisia at Afcon.

While Thursday's tie will be the first game between Madagascar and Tunisia in Afcon, this is the Carthage Eagles’ 10th Afcon quarter-final game.

The North Africans progressed on three occasions and were knocked out in the other six attempts.