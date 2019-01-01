Afcon 2019: Namibia v Ivory Coast: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The Brave Warriors are eyeing a historic win over the Elephants, who are expected to go all out for a victory

Namibia will wrap up their 2019 (Afcon) Group D campaign against at the 30 June Stadium in on Monday.

The Brave Warriors are wounded as they suffered their second consecutive defeat in the tournament when they lost 1-0 to on Friday night.

Their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase are still alive despite sitting on fourth place on the Group D standings without a single point having played two matches.



Namibia will advance to the next round as one of the best-placed third place teams if they secure a big victory over Ivory Coast and the other results go their way.



Meanwhile, Ivory Coast succumbed to their first defeat in the tournament when they were beaten 1-0 by on Friday evening.

The Elephants' hopes of booking their place in the Round of 16 are still in their own hands as they are placed second on the Group D standings with three points from two games.

The two-time Afcon champions could even finish as group winners if they defeat Namibia and the result between Morocco, and South Africa goes their way.

Game Namibia v Ivory Coast Date Monday, July 1 Time 18:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 7 N/A

Squads & Team News



The Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti has promised to make changes to the starting line-up as he looks to mastermind the Southern African side's maiden win in Afcon finals.

Life Fighters striker Isaskar Gurirab, who won the 2018/19 Namibian Premier League Golden Boot award, could be handed his first start in as the Brave Warriors search for a famous victory.

Mannetti, who played for the Brave Warriors at the 1998 Afcon finals, will once again bank on the experience of the influential midfielder and team captain Ronald Ketjijere.



Probable Namibia line-up: Kazapua, Haoseb, Nyambe, Horaeb, Hanamub, Shitembi, Ketjijere, Starke, Hotto, Shalulile, Gurirab.





The Elephants head coach Ibrahim Kamara is also expected to make changes to the team that faced Morocco with experienced full-back Serge Aurier having picked up an injury on Friday.

The Ivory Coast captain could be replaced by fellow right-back Mamadou Bakayoko, who is on the books of Belgian side KV Mechelen, in the starting line-up.

It remains to be seen whether Ivorian tactician Kamara will finally hand talisman Wilfried Zaha his first start at the 2019 Afcon finals.



Probable Ivory Coast line-up: Gbohouo, Bakayoko, Kanon, Traoré, Coulibaly, Serey Dié, Kessié, Seri, Gradel, Pépé, Kodjia.

Match Preview

In Head-to-Head stats, Namibia and Ivory Coast have clashed five times according to the Fifa website.

The Brave Warriors and Elephants have both recorded two victories, while one match ended in a stalemate.

The two teams met at the 1998 Afcon finals in Burkina Faso and the encounter ended in a 4-3 victory in favour of Ivory Coast.

Mannetti, who is a former Cape Town Santos midfielder, scored Namibia's second goal at the Stade Municipal in Bobo-Dioulasso.