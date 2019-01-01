Afcon 2019: Mensah shrugs off Ghana favourites tag ahead of Tunisia clash

The Columbus Crew centre-back looks ahead to their tie against the Carthage Eagles at the biennial championship

defender Jonathan Mensah has stated the Black Stars will give everything to make the quarter-finals of the in , ahead of their Round of 16 encounter with on Monday.

On the search for their fifth continental title, James Kwesi Appiah's men must overcome a challenge from the Carthage Eagles at the Ismailia Stadium to keep their hopes alive.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Sunday, Mensah, who remains an injury doubt for Monday's fixture, gave an update on his fitness.

"I feel good now and I'm getting better, so I will leave that [whether I'll be playing or not] to the medical team and the coach," he said.

"It is going to be an interesting knockout game.

"I know it will be good and the team will do everything possible to make the next stage.

"If you are one of the favourites, it doesn't mean you are there.

"We have all seen the surprises so we have to stay focused and push hard."

Ghana will be seeking to make it seven wins over Tunisia at Afcon on Monday, having emerged victorious in six of the seven games played so far, the other match ending in a draw.

The two teams last met met at Afcon in 2012, where a 100th-minute Andre Ayew strike gave the Black Stars a 2-1 triumph after extra-time in the quarterfinals.

After warming the bench in the tournament opener against Benin, ace Mensah was handed a start in Ghana's second game against , but an injury in the tie saw him sidelined for the last group fixture against Guinea-Bissau.

