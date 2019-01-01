Afcon 2019: Madagascar coach Dupuis reveals he was happy to play against Nigeria

The 51-year-old gaffer couldn’t hide his joy as his side condemned the West African giants to a shocking defeat

Madagascar defeated one of the (Afcon) favourites, , 2-0 at the Alexandria Stadium to finish top of Group B.

Coach Nicolas Dupuis was full of praise for his troops who were regarded as underdogs, but they are becoming a rising force in African football.

The odds were against Dupuis’ men to make it out of the group. However, following a draw against Guinea in the opener and victories against Burundi and Nigeria, Madagascar finished the group stage on top with seven points.

Reacting after the final group match on Sunday against the three-time Afcon champions, the Barea head coach couldn’t hide his joy.

“I am so delighted because of how we played today,” Dupuis told the media after the game.

“I am very proud of my players and I would like to congratulate them for this result. It was a job well done and this is a big victory for us.

“I was happy when I learned about the groups because we were playing good teams and we had a chance to prove ourselves. I am happy that we did.”

Madagascar, who are winners of Group B, will now take on the third-placed team in any of Group A, C or D in the Round of 16.