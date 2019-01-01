Afcon 2019: How Africa's looking forward to the final between Senegal and Algeria

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final takes place at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night

Football fans from across the continent are counting down the hours to the biggest match on African soil.

That is v , and just by following social media it has always been clear these have been the two most fancied teams in the tournament.

We begin with a fan named Emmy Berekz who predicted a number of results perfectly from July 9. How many of you can boast such a feat?

Then analysts want to point out that Aliou Cisse and Djamel Belmadi, two local coaches took their team's all the way. A number of nations will be looking at that fact if their respective foreign coaches failed.

We even got a celebrity mention with Didier Drogba wishing the teams well for the big game. Talking about African greats, there are many supporters who believe Sadio Mane should be in the running for the Ballon d'Or if he inspires Senegal to lift Afcon. Do you agree with that?

DZ Football has provided a number of excellent videos throughout Afcon, and here we can watch them provide a long preview discussion on the final.

There are also a number of fans dropping in their predictions while watching SuperSport across Africa, and most of them chose Algeria.

Article continues below

Senegal wil win benin! wil win madagasca! Algeria will win ivory coast, nigeria will win S.A

Senegal win also win tunisia in the semis, Algeira wil also win nigeria in the semis,

Algeria wil beat senegal in d finals to win the AFCON, nigeria wil win tunisia for 3rd place — Emmy Berekz (@E_berekz) July 9, 2019

AFCON 2004: Aliou Cisse & Djamel Belmadi captain Senegal & Algeria respectively.#AFCON2019: Cisse & Belmadi coach Senagal & Algeria to their second ever AFCON final appearance.



LEGENDS! pic.twitter.com/Da84QG1QDd — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) July 15, 2019

Congratulations to Senegal and Algeria for making it into the @caf_online final in Cairo.

They won against two brave teams like Tunisia and

Enjoyed being on air with @timesportson #egypt #afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/s4MtoIb7bt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 15, 2019

Should Senegal beat Algeria tomorrow:

1. Coach Cisse will have debunked the overrated myth of relying on foreign coaches

2. Sadio Mane who won the 2019 & EPL golden boot will enter the battle for the revered Ballon d'Or

Mane, C'est bien, je suis fier de toi pic.twitter.com/y62wOeNRey — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) July 18, 2019

Senegal will take on Algeria in the #AFCON2019 final



Who wins? 🇸🇳 or 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/Vv26l4QD9g — Goal (@goal) July 14, 2019

Experienced FUFA, CAF and FIFA Security Expert Dixon Bond Okello will head Security matters at the Final of #TotalAFCON2019 Between Senegal and Algeria on Friday. FUFA wishes Okello the best. pic.twitter.com/3D6iVb3gOt — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 18, 2019

📹 NEW #AFCON2019 VIDEO!



🇸🇳🇩🇿 It is the big one. A 40-minute video preview for the AFCON 2019 final between Senegal and Algeria with @_DZSport.



Watch 👉 https://t.co/0SEoikIeaV pic.twitter.com/VX8ivEPtnT — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 17, 2019

How Senegal and Algeria are watching today's march #TUNNGR#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1fOPhY10Pa — My wedding 20th July (@ItsGitaus) July 17, 2019

Sat down with CAF International Feed Commentator @no1commentator for his honest and frank thoughts on who has the edge re the Afcon Final on Friday between Algeria vs Senegal



Full chat on https://t.co/AZzdQc2xxB #marawatv #MarawaMoments pic.twitter.com/dPXxfkQnJK — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 17, 2019

Its a final of local content

Djamel Belmadi Vs Aliou Cissé



Algeria 🇩🇿 vs Senegal 🇸🇳



I hope other African countries will learn. #TotalAFCON2019 #afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/K498pDHwVR — We Gl🌐bal Now™‏😀👍 (@world_wideReach) July 14, 2019

Algeria had their first training session today ahead of the AFCON 2019 final against Senegal. pic.twitter.com/Kcqj9VHici — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) July 16, 2019

Could potentially lead Senegal to their first ever AFCON trophy

Premier League Golden Boot winner

Led to a club record high points tally in the PL

26 goals in all competitions

Champions League winner

Could Sadio Mane win the Ballon D’or 2019? pic.twitter.com/lsl7zo7H3B — YT: The Final 3rd (@TheFinal3rd_) July 18, 2019

I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019 — Douchebe Sandy (@sandy_aboki) July 18, 2019

I need Senegal to beat Algeria tomorrow. Please, Senegal. — 🍇 (@fullnamedaniel) July 18, 2019

I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019 — 🇬🇭jahlhuuk__🇱🇷🚶🏽‍♂️ (@Bennettnino) July 18, 2019

The #TotalAFCON2019 finalists Algeria and Senegal have former players coaching their teams. Are you a romantic like @umjaka and believe this is the key to success? #TheBigDebate #HolaGoal brought to you by @TotalSAfrica. pic.twitter.com/qLnAznKRuu — Goal (@GoalcomSA) July 16, 2019

I predict that #LesFennecs will lift their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy by defeating Senegal in the final. Tell @SupersportTV who you think will win #AFCON2019 — Shock G (@Sheta57742540) July 18, 2019