Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars will fight hard against Algeria - Wanyama

Wanyama will captain the Kenyan team as they make entry into Afcon stage, a place they last graced in 2004

The Harambee Stars players are not under pressure whatsoever ahead of the first match against , captain Victor Wanyama has said.

and are viewed as Group C's underdogs with and Algeria seen as the favourites, but Wanyama has warned that Kenya will fight for better results.

“I don’t think we are under pressure. We were under more pressure during qualification. Here we are out to enjoy the game and most importantly show that we are not pushovers,” Wanyama told reporters in .

Kenya will face the Desert Warriors with a depleted defensive line, after Joash Onyango was ruled out of the opening two matches due to a toe injury suffered in Saturday's training session. Brian Mandela will not be involved either as he is recuperating from a knee injury.

“Algeria is a good team. We respect them but on the pitch, we are going to fight. We will try to make it difficult for them,” added the Hotspur midfielder.

Kenya and Algeria will face-off after Senegal and Tanzania open the group doors in Sunday's early match.