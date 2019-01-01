Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars can surprise Senegal with confidence - Jacob Keli

Keli believes there's no such thing as an underdog in football and thinks Kenya can secure their place in the knockout phase of Afcon

Former Harambee Stars and AFC striker Jacob Keli has lauded Michael Olunga after his goals helped pick up a vital win against in the (Afcon) tournament in .

Olunga netted two of the three goals Harambee Stars put past Taifa Stars and Keli said the Kashiwa Reysol man showed his prowess in the match.

"Olunga showed that he is a good striker. What he lacked in the game against was a constant supply of balls and when that improved against Tanzania, you saw what he did," Keli told NTV.

Keli who has also played for Zambia's Nkana revealed his expectations for the next Harambee Stars game against in the last Group C match on July 1.

"We need to fight for a draw in the first half against Senegal then in the second half try to throw everything at them and see what we can do. I will not be surprised if Harambee Stars pick a point or even three points against Senegal because there is no longer an underdog in football," the retired footballer added.

"Football has incredibly changed and we have been treated to some surprising results of late."

However, Keli admitted some players in the team will need to raise their game ahead of the decisive clash against a wounded Senegal side that lost 1-0 to Algeria.

"What we need to see is that Patrick Matasi should compose himself and be confident enough. I am not saying he is not good enough but a little composure from him would do a great job for Stars," he said.

"I also observed that David Owino was not fit enough and his struggles at the left back exposed him a little. Aboud Omar has to show some little composure too. I saw him against Algeria and against Tanzania and I saw a player who can be provoked with ease. That is not something good for a fullback, he also needs a little composure."

Harambee Stars last faced Senegal in the tournament in 2004 when they lost 3-0 in .