Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019 - EXTRA TIME: Mixed feelings as Ghana reacts to victory against Guinea-Bissau

Comments()
Backpagepix
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Black Stars' performance against Djurtus on Tuesday

Ghana may have beaten Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but their performance left few impressed.

After a dull, goalless first-half, the Black Stars turned things up a notch after recess as Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey scored to seal the win.

Against an anticipated second-placed finish, which would have pitted them against arch-rivals Nigeria in the next round, the Black Stars sensationally finished top of Group F due to Cameroon's goalless draw with Benin in the other Group F fixture on Tuesday, thereby avoiding the Nigeria showdown.

Editors' Picks

Ghana, who drew with Benin (2-2) and Cameroon (0-0) in their first two matches, now wait to see which team finishes second in Group E for a date in the Round of 16, and the opposition will most likely be Tunisia or Mali.

Article continues below

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game after the final whistle.

 

Close