Afcon 2019: Coach Dupuis doesn't know if he will stay with Madagascar

Three second-half goals from the Carthage Eagles ended Madagascar's Afcon fairytale on Thursday night

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis believes his side ‘was not ready’ after losing 3-0 to in their (Afcon) quarter-final in .

Following an impressive unbeaten run from the group stage into the knockout round, the Barea finally tasted defeat – courtesy of goals from Ferjani Sassi, Youssef Msakni and Naim Sliti in the 52nd, 60th and 93rd minutes respectively.

Reacting to the defeat, Dupuis also spoke about the uncertainty of his future as coach of the team.

“I’m very proud of my team,” the 51-year-old coach told the media at the end of the game held at Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo.

“I don’t know whether I will stay or not, but I’m enjoying my time with this team.

“To beat the Tunisian team we needed them to be less good. They were a great team. We weren’t ready for them.

Madagascar ranked 108th in the world and appearing in their maiden Afcon finals, defied the odds to top a group containing and Guinea.

The Barea’s biggest feat in the tournament was their 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles in their last group fixture.

“We had a great tournament since the first day,” Dupuis said of Madagascar's Afcon heroics.

“I say to the Malagasy people we still have a lot to do in the future."