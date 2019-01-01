Afcon 2019: Baba Rahman assesses performance against Guinea-Bissau

The Chelsea man looks back on the Black Stars' encounter with Djurtus at the biennial continental showpiece

defender Abdul Baba Rahman was satisfied with his output in Tuesday's 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing in .

The full-back was among the Black Stars' best men on the day, as his two second-half assists helped the team secure a win in the final group stage matchday fixture at the Suez Stadium.

It was his second appearance at the championship, having taken over the left-back spot from -based Lumor Agbenyenu after an opening day draw with Benin.

“I think we started slowly but we grew into the game and brought some urgency in the second-half and we won," Baba told beIN Sports after the game.

“This win is going to boost our morale ahead of our next game.

“Generally, I did well but the team supported me.

"This is my third Afcon and it has always been the same and our ambition is to win the trophy."

Baba's two assists against Guinea-Bissau are one more than he delivered in his previous eight matches at Afcon.

Article continues below

He rejoined Ghana for the tournament following a two-year absence due to a long-term injury picked up while playing in the competition in 2017.

The 25-year-old also played at the 2015 championship in Equatorial Guinea, where the Black Stars finished as runners-up.

In Tuesday's match, 's Jordan Ayew netted the first goal just a minute after the break before midfielder Thomas Partey slotted in the second goal from close range on 72 minutes.