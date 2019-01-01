Afcon 2019: Algeria on course to achieve set objectives in Egypt - Djamel Belmadi

Algeria coach remains confident after his side maintained their good run in Afcon with a thrilling win against Guinea on Sunday night

coach Djamel Belmadi has maintained his side are on course to achieve some of the targets they set ahead of the finals in .

The Desert Foxes continued with their fine run in the competition after goals from Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Belaili and Adam Ounas helped them to beat Guinea 3-0 and book a place in the last eight on Sunday night.

Algeria, who are yet to concede a goal in the 2019 finals, made light work of their opponents in front of a sparse crowd in Cairo.

“We came here to achieve what no one thought we could do,” Belmadi told Goal after the match.

“We believed, it costs nothing. We have ambitions, even if they’re high, they seem impossible. We want to achieve our objectives and we will do the maximum to get the same.

“I’m euphoric, happy to have won, very happy. There’s another match which will come soon. We are happy, we need to - unfortunately - worry, coaches need to worry, they can’t rest on the match they have played, but on the match that will come.”

On whether Algeria stands the chance of winning the title, Belmadi said, “I always repeat myself, about hiding, you’d think we’re playing hide and seek.

“We talk about favourites, we talk about [teams coming from the] World Cup, we talk about it all, we’re coming from a difficult period since 2014. We’re not hiding, I’ll say it again. We’re not hiding.”

Against Guinea, Algeria allowed only one shot on target throughout the match as they underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the title, their chances having grown following the shock exits for and host nation .

Algeria will head into a quarter-final against either or Mali in confident fashion.