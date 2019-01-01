Afcon 2019: Algeria hero Mahrez is world class – Odemwingie

The Manchester City star scored a last-minute free-kick for the Desert Foxes to progress to the final of the continental competition

Former international Peter Odemwingie has described captain Riyad Mahrez as a world class player after his match-winning goal helped his country defeat the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the 2019 (Afcon).

Mahrez converted a last-minute free-kick in added time to send Algeria through to the final with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

William Troost-Ekong’s own goal in the first half put the North Africans ahead but Odion Ighalo’s effort from the spot drew both teams level in the 72nd minute.

Odemwingie rued Nigeria’s loss in Cairo but also congratulated Algeria for securing their first final berth at Afcon since their triumph in 1990.

“Disappointing for Nigeria to lose with the last kick of the game just when we got back into it and few Algerian players looked tired,” Odemwingie tweeted.

“But fair play, they played well and had better chances. Congratulations Algeria. Mahrez is world class.”

Disappointing for 🇳🇬 to lose with the last kick of the game just when we got back into it and few Algerian players looked tired. But fair play they played well and had better chances. Congratulations Algeria 🇩🇿. Mahrez is world class. #afcon2019 — Peter Odemwingie (@OdemwingieP) July 14, 2019

Nigeria will meet for the third-place encounter at Al-Salam Stadium on July 17 while the Desert Foxes will take on for the continental title on July 19.