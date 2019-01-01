Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Senegal victory while also following Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup finals

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
Sports fans across the continent have been frantically switching between channels, while others have two televisions on at the same time

Those sports fans taking advantage of technology have been using their computers with separate windows, multiple screens and additional live text commentaries to follow all the drama on Sunday evening.

Goal provides computer users with a Live Blog and live match updates .

Our Twitter followers were most excited by the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia. At the same time our fans followed the Wimbledon final where Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the first ever final set tie-break to lift the most famous tennis title of the year.

Editors' Picks

At the same time England won the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand in the first ever super-over after the teams were tied on runs at Lords.

Senegal and Tunisia went to extra-time with their score on 0-0, but they spoilt the trend because the game didn't go into a penalty shootout.

Dylan Bronn scored an own goal in the 100th minute to win the game for the opposition, Senegal. Though, the Afcon game at 30 June Stadium wasn't short of drama with each team missing a penalty in regulation time.

Article continues below

Let us not forget the Netball World Cup, Tour de France, Europe's pre-season football preparation and F1 also happening on Sunday. You can follow all the reactions with fans trying to juggle between each sport and Afcon action.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close