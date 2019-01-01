Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Madagascar's dramatic progress to the quarter-final

The favourites keep tumbling out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Round of 16 in Egypt

The fairytale continues for Madagascar who are now through to the quarter-finals of 2019.

This is after beating DR Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout, following their 2-2 scoreline after extra-time.

Even though DR Congo came into this game as the fancied team, it is Madagascar who won their group and maintained their excellent Afcon form.

We can read how Africa congratulated the Indian Ocean island nation on social media here.

Journalists from #DRC are angry with the Referee...they feel he is Favouring #Madagascar because of Ahmad Ahmad..#CAF officials are struggling to calm them down.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nw4lj3NUSa — Kelechi Watchdog Nkoro (@K1Says) July 7, 2019

📸| Andry Rajoelina Madagascar's president and the CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching #MADCOD from Alexandria's stadium📌#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mzN3GHGpY1 — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019

Let's take you for a quick round to the dressing rooms 👀🤙#TotalAFCON2019 #ALGGUI pic.twitter.com/15yR8XKe99 — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019

Madagascar win 4-2 on penalties vs D.R. Congo!!



What an Afcon this turning out to be!!#MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 7, 2019

Madagascar win on penalties! 🇲🇬



Yannick Bolasie misses the crucial penalty for DR Congo and Madagascar reach the quarter-finals! 👏#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ccpWYgORse — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2019

Madagascar have made the AFCON quarter-finals for the first time in their history.



Not bad for their first appearance at the tournament. #AFCON2019#BigHoverStats pic.twitter.com/btiixpeq6k — Larry Nii Nartey (@LarryNartey) July 7, 2019

Well done Madagascar 🇲🇬 pic.twitter.com/7Flnbgzrx1 — Nigerians catching hands 🇿🇦 (@LutendoKhoromm2) July 7, 2019

Madagascar through to the quarter finals #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/SYaqC4TOpP — KD Njuguna (@KdNjuguna) July 7, 2019

Madagascar had never previously qualified for the .



In their first tournament, they have:



- Topped the group

- Beaten

- Scored more goals than , and

- Qualified for the quarter-finals



An incredible story. 🇲🇬#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/EqOqBGBWyk — Virgin Bet (@VirginBet) July 7, 2019

The fairytale continues! Madagascar 🇲🇬 beat DRC 🇨🇩 on penalties to reach the quarterfinals. They’ll meet the winner of 🇬🇭 or 🇹🇳. #AFCON2019 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 7, 2019

Congratulations Madagascar 🇲🇬... I love the team spirit. Wonderful penalty shootout — Odunayo Sunday (@DSUNTECH2018) July 7, 2019

The AFCON tsunami continues. Congohas been booted out by minnows Madagascar. — abbeylivenetwork (@abbeyliveradio) July 7, 2019

So Ghana vrs Madagascar 😆😆😆. Thats how the stadium will look like. Cus egypt is out pic.twitter.com/7fnSHWZ6LI — nana adjei sikapa (@adjeisiKapa_) July 7, 2019

Madagascar 😳😳 Amazing team, huge congratulations 👏👏 — Flert (@ManLikeFllert) July 7, 2019