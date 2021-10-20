AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

AFC Leopards and rivals Gor Mahia will lock horns for the first time this season in the first-round meeting of the FKF Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The two Kenyan giants have a point to prove this season after they missed out on winning the top-flight title in the last campaign with Tusker clinching it after topping the 18-team table with 65 points from 32 matches.

Game AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana. Midfielders Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems believes Gor Mahia will be the favourites heading into the Mashemeji derby but he has promised a good game from his lads.

“Gor Mahia have been active since the last season came to an end unlike us who only regrouped for the new season kick-off, so in terms of preparations I think Gor are okay but we cannot allow them to beat us easily,” Aussems told Goal.

“It will be a difficult derby and we hope to do our best and make our fans happy.”

Aussems will bank on captain Isaac Kipyegon and youngster Caleb Olilo to beat K’Ogalo and this is after the team lost close to 15 players in the ongoing transfer window owing to financial problems.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.