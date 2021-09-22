'We will fall back on youth team' - AFC Leopards' Juma after players exodus

AFC Leopards assistant head coach Tom Juma has stated they would have to fall back on the youth team after a mass exodus by the senior players.

On Tuesday, Goal reported that the club is facing a dilemma after 17 players left, leaving the local giants with just 13 senior players at their disposal.

Benjamin Ochan, Austin Odhiambo, Bienventure Shaka, Boniface Wafula, Clyde Senaji, Collins Lusaka, Elvis Baranga, Fabrice Mugheni, and Hansel Ochieng, Harrison Mwendwa, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Sellasie Otieno, John Oyemba, Eugene Mukangula, Ezekiel Owade, and Jafari Owiti are the players who have ditched Ingwe just days before the new season begins.

Fall back plan

"The most important players are the 11 who feature on the pitch and the bench does not worry us a lot," Juma told Citizen Digital.

"But still even if things won’t add up to the expected number then we have a youth team and we will have to promote a number of our youthful players to the senior team.

"It doesn’t matter the type of squad we have, we will remain with the objective of being top of the league."

The exit of the players who helped them end last season in fourth place will not force AFC Leopards to change their Premier League ambitions as Juma insists they will feature in the new season with eyes firmly on the title.

"Even if we have lost players, it does not mean we go pull the blanket and sleep but to work even harder to achieve what is expected of you," he added.

After the departure of all senior goalkeepers, Maxwell Mulili is expected to be the first choice when the season begins.

"When you join a certain club it does not mean that you will be there forever," hopeful Juma continued.

"Time will come and you will have to leave and so the likes of Ochan, Oyemba, and Owade] have served us for some time and they have left.

"Just like Mulili who will probably serve us for two or three years and then leave again. That is football and there is time for everything."

Abdallah Asad, Caleb Olilo, Collins Shivachi, Dan Sunguti, Isaac Kipyegon, Lewis Esambe, and Marvin Omondi, Omar Omari, Peter Nganga, Robert Mudenyu, Tedian Esilaba, Washington Munene and Yusuf Nasri are the senior players who are set to remain at the Den.