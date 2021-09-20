AFC Leopards in trouble as 17 players quit a week to FKF Premier League kick-off

AFC Leopards have officially lost 17 players with only a week left before the new FKF Premier League season kicks-off, Goal can exclusively reveal.

Ingwe, who finished last season without a trophy, have been hit hard with a mass exodus and to make matters worse they are banned by world governing body Fifa from signing new players after they failed to pay their previous coaches and players.

The embargo from Fifa has stopped Ingwe, who finished last season in fourth position with 48 points from 32 matches, from signing new players, and with the team struggling financially, many key players have opted to terminate their contracts and seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Goal has now obtained the list of players who have already parted ways with the team on mutual consent.

17 players have officially left the Den

The players include goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, Austin Odhiambo, Bienventure Shaka, Boniface Wafula, Clyde Senaji, Collins Lusaka, Elvis Baranga, Fabrice Mugheni, and Hansel Ochieng.

Others are Harrison Mwendwa, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Sellasie Otieno, John Oyemba, Eugene Mukangula, Ezekiel Owade, and Jafari Owiti.

Most of the aforementioned were first-team players and so far the team has remained with a squad of 13 players among them Abdallah Asad, Caleb Olilo, Collins Shivachi, Dan Sunguti, Isaac Kipyegon, Lewis Esambe, and Marvin Omondi.

Others are Omar Omari, Peter Nganga, Robert Mudenyu, Tedian Esilaba, Washington Munene and Yusuf Nasri.

Ingwe could skip season opener vs Tusker

On Monday, a top official at the club confirmed to Goal that indeed the former Kenyan giants were facing a huge crisis following a mass exodus of key players.

“It is true we have lost at least half of the squad that played for us last season and more are on their way out,” the official, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“It is the situation we find ourselves in now, and it is very frustrating, we have lost several key players and we don’t know if we will be able to raise a team to start off the new season.”

AFC Leopards will start their new season with an away game against defending champions Tusker on September 25.