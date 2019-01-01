AFC Cup 2019: Minerva Punjab to seek new venue after Odisha FA revoke permission

The Odisha FA has conveyed to Minerva Punjab that the Kalinga Stadium will undergo renovation after Super Cup...

has been informed by the Odisha Sports Authority that the Kalinga Stadium will not be available to host the home matches for the Chandigarh-based club as the stadium is set to undergo renovation after the completion of Super Cup, Goal has learnt.

It is believed that now Minerva Punjab must find find an alternative venue and inform AFC so that the routine inspections can take place by the concerned authorities and issue the necessary clearances to host a continental fixture.

The former champions were previously in talks with the TransStadia management but the deal fell through. Instead, are playing their home matches at the TransStadia Arena, in Ahmedabad.

The former I-League champions held Chennaiyin FC to a 0-0 draw in their campaign opener and will nect lock horns against Abahani Dhaka (Bangladesh) on March 17. They play their first home game against Manang Marshyangdi (Nepal) on May 1.