AFC Champions League: Why Al-Duhail SC are on the right track - Olunga

The Kenyan star completed his first hat-trick in the Asian competition and was voted man of the match for Wednesday’s performance

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga believes Al-Duhail SC are on the right track after a hard-fought 4-3 win over Esteghlal of Iran in the AFC Champions League at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The Kenya forward sealed the hat-trick after he scored in the 10th, 27th and 85th minutes to ensure Al-Duhail went top of the group as the competition hits mid-way.

"Al Duhail are moving in the right way, and the proof of that is the performance [vs Esteghlal],” Olunga told the club’s website. “We did not give up. We even fought hard after we scored the first goal and managed to get out of the first half at the top.”

“After the equaliser was scored by the Iranian team in the second half, we continued to work until we achieved victory. I dedicate my goals to the club’s fans who did find the chance to be with the team and gave the support in the stadium.”

Apart from the fans, the former Kashiwa Reysol star lauded the management and the role they played in ensuring they won the match.

"I would like to thank the technical and administrative staff for the great efforts they make in order to create the right atmosphere for the players,” he added. “They provide all the assistance that helped us achieve the desired results and the victory that came [on Wednesday].

“It came with the integration of all these efforts after a match that was not easy for us, in which we faced a strong and organized team. But the determination and persistence of my colleagues led us to achieve this victory that made us end up at the top of the group.

“It will certainly give us the necessary confidence to continue on the path of victories "

After the performance saw him awarded man of the match, Olunga’s third goal was selected to be voted as the best goal of the week.

The former Tusker star completed his first hat-trick in the competition and the first for Al-Duhail in the Champions League as he shone in the seven-goal thriller.