AFC Asian Cup 2019 training camp: Where India are set up in the UAE
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup commences on 5 January 2019 and India will be participating in the finals for only the fourth time in its history.
While the Blue Tigers having flown out to the UAE early on 20 December for a preparatory camp, they will have to switch to the official tournament team hotel and training camp on 2 January.
In Group A, India open their campaign against Thailand on 6 January and then play hosts UAE on 10 January - both in Abu Dhabi. The team then proceeds towards Sharjah to face Bahrain in their final group game on 14 January.
Before getting into tournament mode, Stephen Constantine's charges face Oman in a friendly on 27 December and a local club side on 30 December - both at Abu Dhabi.
TEAM HOTELS & TRAINING CAMPS
|CITY
|DATES
|TEAM HOTEL
|TRAINING SITE
|Abu Dhabi
|Wedneday 2 January - Tuesday 11 January
|Park Rotana
|Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Training Site 1
|Sharjah
|Tuesday 11 January - Saturday 15 January
|Radisson Blu Resorts
|Sharjah University
TEAM INDIA ITINERARY - GROUP STAGE
A day before each game, team India will train at the stadium instead of their designated training site. India have rest days after each match. The detailed itinerary is below:
WEDNESDAY, 2 JANUARY
India Training: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM IST)
THURSDAY, 3 JANUARY
India Training: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM IST)
FRIDAY, 4 JANUARY
India Training: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM IST)
SATURDAY, 5 JANUARY
India Press Conference, Al Nahyan Stadium: 3:15 PM - 3:45 PM GST (4:45 PM - 5:15 PM IST)
India Official Training, Al Nahyan Stadium: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST)
SUNDAY, 6 JANUARY
Match - Thailand vs India, Al Nahyan Stadium: 5:30 PM GST (7:00 PM IST)
MONDAY, 7 JANUARY
Rest Day
TUESDAY, 8 JANUARY
India Training: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM GST (7:30 PM - 9:30 PM IST)
WEDNESDAY, 9 JANUARY
India Press Conference, Zayed Sports City Stadium: 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM GST (8:45 PM - 9:15 PM IST)
India Official Training, Zayed Sports City Stadium: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM GST (9:30 PM - 10:30 PM IST)
THURSDAY, 10 JANUARY
Match - India vs UAE, Zayed Sports City Stadium: 8:00 PM GST (9:30 PM IST)
FRIDAY, 11 JANUARY
Travel from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah
SATURDAY, 12 JANUARY
India Training: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM GST (7:30 PM - 9:30 PM IST)
SUNDAY, 13 JANUARY
India Press Conference, Sharjah Stadium: 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM GST (8:45 PM - 9:15 PM IST)
India Official Training, Sharjah Stadium: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM GST (9:30 PM - 10:30 PM IST)
MONDAY, 14 JANUARY
Match - India vs Bahrain, Sharjah Stadium: 8:00 PM GST (9:30 PM IST)