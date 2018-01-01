AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Narayan Das

Narayan Das has established himself as one of India's top left-back over the course of the last three years...

Name: Narayan Das

Club: Delhi Dynamos

Position: Left back

National Team caps: 20

STRENGTH

A graduate of the Tata Football Academy (TFA), Narayan Das is one of the top left-backs in the country with a strong will to get forward. Possessing an excellent left foot, Das is capable of providing some lethal crosses from his flank when he gets forward.

Composed with the ball at his feet, the Goan defender is capable of brining the ball out of defence with his forward runs. The 25-year-old has been playing at the highest level for some years now and is already an established figure in the national team.

WEAKNESS

Not the most physically imposing of defenders, Das can at times be outmuscled for the ball by the opposition attackers. He is also not the quickest of players across the pitch and that can be a problem for the side when he leaves space behind him during his forward runs.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Das’ most memorable outing in India colours came during an international friendly against Puerto Rico in September, 2016. India were behind early in the home clash at the Mumbai Football Arena before Das conjured the equaliser in the 19th minute.

Sunil Chhetri was unlucky to see his free-kick crash against the post but Das was on hand to tap in the rebound. The hosts eventually beat the higher-ranked opposition by 4-1 with the defender putting in a solid shift on the left flank.

CURRENT FORM

After a tidy season with Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa, Das was purchased by Delhi Dynamos in the summer to solve their existing left-back woes. However, things haven’t gone according to plan for Das or Delhi who have the joint second worst defence in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season with 21 goals conceded from their 12 games.

Das has failed to inspire any confidence in his performances so far for the struggling Dynamos with some shaky displays at the back. He has not set the world alight going forward either with no assists to show for so far in his 11 outings for Delhi.