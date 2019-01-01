AFC Asian Cup 2019: India's Germanpreet Singh - 'We have a positive outlook'

The Chennaiyin FC midfielder is going into the continental tournament with a positive frame of mind...

Germanpreet Singh, one of India's cogs in midfield, is braced for a tough campaign in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

India start their campaign against Thailand on January 6th, followed by matches against Bahrain and UAE. Germanpreet feels the games will be tough for India but is banking on hardwork to tide them through.

"It’s a big opportunity to play for the Asian Cup. My entire focus is on the team now that I have been selected. UAE, Bahrain and Thailand are good strong teams.

"It won’t be easy against them. I will give my 100 per cent for the team and see what happens."

The 22-year-old reiterated that the team is going in with a positive frame of mind despite being pitted against strong outfits.

"We are very focused on the tournament because it is a huge opportunity for us. We have a positive outlook for the tournament."

Germanpreet recently played a key role in India's 2-1 loss over Jordan where India battled on and off-field issues. It was the Chennaiyin FC midfielder's pass the Nishu Kumar converted. Though he has had a off-key campaign for Chennaiyin FC this season, he has always put in spirited performances for the national team whenever called upon.

Germanpreet also called on the fans to support them in the tournament.

"Please support as you have been doing so. We badly need your support in the Asian Cup."