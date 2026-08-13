Aesthetic touches: Real Madrid continues to develop the Santiago Bernabeu, and an awaited surprise

The Santiago Bernabéu is undergoing a fresh transformation, and with it comes one of the details Real Madrid fans have been eagerly awaiting: the stadium's commercial name on the "Castellana" facade, alongside the club's crest.

According to "Marca", the structure will be backlit to boost visibility after sunset. Fans will finally be able to see the stadium's identity clearly from the outside, just as they could before.

The idea is nothing new. Last summer, the club ran tests on the letter "B" in the Bernabéu name, the version that will appear, studying its look from the outside and from different angles to nail down the ideal size and font.

Work resumed a week ago. Construction is under way and the crews have started fitting the structure. They couldn't begin any sooner because of the work on the lower gates on the same side, and regulations don't allow simultaneous work in the same area at different heights.

Inside, the club have tested an LED sign in the second tier, installed from the end of last season, and it should be ready for the opening league match at the Bernabéu. The stadium has evolved constantly since its reopening, refining the details that cement its status as a leading venue.

But the biggest surprise of this phase, according to the Spanish paper, may lie out in the street. The club are weighing up a metal structure to match the stadium's facade, carrying the stadium's name and Real Madrid's crest in Sacred Hearts square, the little plaza that houses the Bernabéu market.

Why there? It's the spot fans flock to most for photos. The addition would make it an even bigger draw for the huge crowds who visit the stadium every day.