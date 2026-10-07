The Bavarian State Chancellery announced it, after Bild had already reported on the award.

Söder hailed Kompany as a "great coach for a great club" and a "committed advocate of humanity". For the German record champions, the 40-year-old is "a stroke of luck". Under him, the former "FC Hollywood" has become a successful "FC Feelgood".

Through his "clear plea for human dignity", Kompany has "impressed many people far beyond the world of sport. Vincent Kompany is therefore not only a great sporting personality, but also a role model who takes responsibility for our society," Söder said of the "outstanding ambassador for Bavaria in the world".

Vincent Kompany delivers emotional speech after racism scandal involving Vinicius Junior

Back in February, the Bayern coach delivered a widely noted statement against racism that lasted almost 12 minutes. It came after the racist abuse directed at Real Madrid star striker Vinícius Junior during the Champions League match between Benfica Lisbon and Los Blancos, as well as the relativising reaction of then Benfica coach José Mourinho (now Real).

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Since 2002, the "Bavarian Sports Award" has honoured stars and initiatives that highlight sport's positive impact on society in a special way and shape sporting life with creativity. The prize is awarded in various categories. This year's ceremony takes place on Saturday in Munich.







