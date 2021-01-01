Advice for Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt ahead of Soweto derby vs Orlando Pirates

The Sea Robbers beat Amakhosi twice in the MTN8 semi-finals: 3-0 and 2-0, and also recorded a 2-1 win in the first round league encounter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will be determined to avoid losing to Orlando Pirates for a fourth time this season when the Soweto rivals meet in a league derby at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi were defeated twice by Pirates in the MTN8 Cup - losing 5-0 on aggregate across both legs - and then were defeated 2-1 in the first league games between the pair this season.

This match comes on the back of a poor run for Chiefs, in which they've won just once - against Petro de Luanda - since January 19.

So the question now is how does Hunt set his side up against Pirates, taking into account he's missing some key players including Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and probably Dumisani Zuma as well.

Predictable, but safe

Billiat, Manyama and Zuma are dynamic, skilful ball players who can create chances and stretch defences. In their absence, it's only really left-winger Happy Mashiane who can unsettle the opposition defence.

Hunt, like his predecessor Ernst Middendorp, has at times been accused of playing predictable, direct football; get crosses into the box, get free kicks and corners into the box, and get the big men challenging aerially.

Use the tools at his disposal

It worked last season when the powerful physique of striker Samir Nurkovic proved too much for many defences and the Serbian nearly helped the Glamour Boys to the league title. If Nurkovic gets too tightly marked, Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso are both fantastic in the air as well.

So it may be predictable, but Hunt will probably be best served by going the Jose Mourinho route and parking the bus at the back to ensure his side does not get exposed to Bucs' array of exciting, mobile and on-form attacking midfielders, while looking to net a goal via a set-play, a cross into the box or perhaps even score on the counter, if Mashiane's pace can be utilized.

Because, while a victory would be great for Chiefs and is the kind of morale-booster they need, a fourth straight defeat by Pirates would be hard to take for everyone associated with the club. A heavy defeat would leave them badly in disarray.

The way things have been going for Chiefs of late, a 0-0 draw would be a score they should take, and then look to try and slowly build from there.